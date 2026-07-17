ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.1% - Should You Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,703.40 and last traded at $1,747.58. Approximately 2,193,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,908,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,784.87.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,728.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,498.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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