ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 4.3% - What's Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,717.31 and last traded at $1,747.28. Approximately 1,831,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,891,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,825.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,668.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,452.61. The company has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.3% during the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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