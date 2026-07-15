ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 2.2% - Here's Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,830.00 and last traded at $1,815.27. 4,173,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,901,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,775.64.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,891.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,718.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,488.36. The company has a market capitalization of $714.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,060,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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