Associated Banc (ASB) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $438.0120 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.20 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.88%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,255.92. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,895.60. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,299 shares of company stock worth $801,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 136,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded Associated Banc from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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