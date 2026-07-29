Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) EVP Nicole Kitowski Sells 7,663 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Kitowski sold 7,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $236,863.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,057.57. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 181,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business had revenue of $450.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc's payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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