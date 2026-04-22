Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Announces Earnings Results

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 62.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Associated British Foods' conference call:

Demerger of Primark confirmed with a target completion by end‑2027 (management sees a likely sweet spot June–October) and the board says separate governance will better unlock each business's long‑term potential.

confirmed with a target completion by end‑2027 (management sees a likely sweet spot June–October) and the board says separate governance will better unlock each business's long‑term potential. Group first‑half results showed adjusted operating profit down 18% and adjusted EPS down 15%; the interim dividend was maintained and the £250m buyback is on track, but net debt rose to ~£3.0bn (leverage 1.2x).

Group first‑half results showed and adjusted EPS down 15%; the interim dividend was maintained and the £250m buyback is on track, but net debt rose to ~£3.0bn (leverage 1.2x). Primark strategy: UK performance improved (UK LFL +1.3%) and margin stayed around 10%; management is investing in womenswear, digital/CRM, store productivity and international expansion (US flagship, Middle East franchise model) to drive like‑for‑like growth.

strategy: UK performance improved (UK LFL +1.3%) and margin stayed around 10%; management is investing in womenswear, digital/CRM, store productivity and international expansion (US flagship, Middle East franchise model) to drive like‑for‑like growth. Sugar outlook weakened as prolonged low European prices (despite reduced acreage) drove an H1 loss, and the company now expects sugar to deliver an adjusted operating loss for the full year 2026.

outlook weakened as prolonged low European prices (despite reduced acreage) drove an H1 loss, and the company now expects sugar to deliver an adjusted operating loss for the full year 2026. Middle East conflict is expected to create manageable direct cost impacts in 2026 thanks to hedges (energy, freight, inputs), but management warns of uncertain longer‑term inflationary effects and downside risk to consumer spending if the conflict persists.

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Associated British Foods Stock Performance

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,848 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,020.55. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,729.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,359. The company has a market capitalization of £13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,793.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Associated British Foods

Key Associated British Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: ABF confirmed plans to spin off Primark into a separate business — a move investors often see as unlocking value and allowing each division to be valued on its own merits. Primark to split from food business

ABF confirmed plans to spin off Primark into a separate business — a move investors often see as unlocking value and allowing each division to be valued on its own merits. Positive Sentiment: Some commentators are calling the spin‑off a buying opportunity, arguing the separation could boost shareholder value if market re‑rating occurs. Time to buy Associated British Foods?

Some commentators are calling the spin‑off a buying opportunity, arguing the separation could boost shareholder value if market re‑rating occurs. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results were published showing GBX 62.70 EPS and GBX 947bn revenue; margins and ROE are steady but the release lacked forward guidance that would clearly shift sentiment. Investors will parse the conference call and slide deck for demerger timing and capital allocation details. Listen to Conference Call View Slide Deck

Q2 results were published showing GBX 62.70 EPS and GBX 947bn revenue; margins and ROE are steady but the release lacked forward guidance that would clearly shift sentiment. Investors will parse the conference call and slide deck for demerger timing and capital allocation details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces are weighing expected impacts from the demerger and macro risks (e.g., geopolitical headwinds noted by management), so near‑term stock moves may be driven more by sentiment than by fundamental upgrades. Earnings report preview

Analysts and preview pieces are weighing expected impacts from the demerger and macro risks (e.g., geopolitical headwinds noted by management), so near‑term stock moves may be driven more by sentiment than by fundamental upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" stance and set a GBX 1,650 price target, keeping downside pressure from a major broker. Broker view: Jefferies

Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" stance and set a GBX 1,650 price target, keeping downside pressure from a major broker. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction has been weak — coverage notes the stock fell and underperformed the market following the announcements, reflecting investor caution while details/structure and timing of the demerger are clarified. MarketWatch: ABF falls

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

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