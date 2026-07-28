Assurant (AIZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Assurant to announce earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $3.4310 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $277.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. Assurant has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $284.12. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Assurant's payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,213,592.28. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $1,838,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,191,423.54. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,211,620 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Assurant from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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