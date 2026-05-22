Assurant FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $20.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.73. The consensus estimate for Assurant's current full-year earnings is $21.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant's Q2 2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Assurant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $264.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Get Assurant alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AIZ opened at $255.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Assurant's payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,213,592.28. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Meier sold 25,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.31, for a total value of $6,357,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,717,959.12. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,650 shares of company stock worth $7,419,621 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,010,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,085,247,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,574,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $245,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Assurant

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling better long-term earnings power. Assurant stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling better long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Assurant announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, which reinforces shareholder returns and may appeal to income-focused investors. Assurant stock page

Assurant announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, which reinforces shareholder returns and may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were cut, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 EPS. These revisions are mixed overall, so they may temper some of the optimism from the longer-term upgrades. Assurant stock page

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Assurant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Assurant wasn't on the list.

While Assurant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here