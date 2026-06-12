AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 15.5% - What's Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) were down 15.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $82.41. Approximately 54,584,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 18,132,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.56.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 15.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,063,901.25. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,903,150 over the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,436 shares of the company's stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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