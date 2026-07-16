AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.31, but opened at $59.20. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $57.4270, with a volume of 14,526,526 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $86.95.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 in the last 90 days. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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