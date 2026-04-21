Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Stefan Dyckerhoff Sells 9,642 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) Director Stefan Dyckerhoff sold 9,642 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,507.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,243.68. This trade represents a 59.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $16.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.97. 10,819,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALAB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Customer win / growth outlook — coverage points to a recently disclosed customer deal that could materially expand Astera’s revenue over the next couple of years and underpins demand for its PCIe/CXL signal-integrity chips, supporting the near-term rerating. Why Astera Labs Stock Is Up Today

Customer win / growth outlook — coverage points to a recently disclosed customer deal that could materially expand Astera’s revenue over the next couple of years and underpins demand for its PCIe/CXL signal-integrity chips, supporting the near-term rerating. Positive Sentiment: Sector catalyst — an Amazon–Anthropic announcement lifted stocks tied to AI data‑center infrastructure (Barron’s cites Astera alongside peers), suggesting investor optimism that large cloud customers will accelerate purchases of connectivity/retiming silicon. Astera Labs and Marvell Stocks Climb. Thank Amazon and Anthropic.

Sector catalyst — an Amazon–Anthropic announcement lifted stocks tied to AI data‑center infrastructure (Barron’s cites Astera alongside peers), suggesting investor optimism that large cloud customers will accelerate purchases of connectivity/retiming silicon. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals & narrative — market coverage highlights Astera as a “tollbooth” for AI data traffic; the company recently reported strong results (revenue +91.8% Y/Y, EPS beat) and is positioned in the CXL/PCIe stack that large cloud providers are designing into servers. This combination is being cited as justification for a premium multiple and continued investor interest. Astera Labs Coverage / MarketBeat

Fundamentals & narrative — market coverage highlights Astera as a “tollbooth” for AI data traffic; the company recently reported strong results (revenue +91.8% Y/Y, EPS beat) and is positioned in the CXL/PCIe stack that large cloud providers are designing into servers. This combination is being cited as justification for a premium multiple and continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/breadth signals — pattern-based analysts flagged ALAB among a few stocks flashing “rare buy” signals after a strong NASDAQ run, which can attract momentum traders but also raises short‑term volatility risk. 3 Stocks Flashing Rare Buy Signals

Technical/breadth signals — pattern-based analysts flagged ALAB among a few stocks flashing “rare buy” signals after a strong NASDAQ run, which can attract momentum traders but also raises short‑term volatility risk. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest profile — coverage (Yahoo/feature pieces) calls ALAB a “hedge‑fund darling,” highlighting institutional interest; useful context for liquidity and momentum but not a direct operational catalyst. Astera Labs Inc.: Hedge Fund Darling

Investor interest profile — coverage (Yahoo/feature pieces) calls ALAB a “hedge‑fund darling,” highlighting institutional interest; useful context for liquidity and momentum but not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — multiple Form 4 filings show Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold sizable blocks of stock across April 17–20 (total proceeds in the low millions), with some positions falling by large percentage amounts; trades were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (reduces informational concern but still a visible supply event). SEC Form 4 — Dyckerhoff

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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