Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Downgraded to "Market Perform" Rating by Northland Securities

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALAB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $315.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total transaction of $69,773,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,251,850. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Astera Labs by 98.7% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 105,270 shares of the company's stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. E20 Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $33,310,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Astera Labs by 233.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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