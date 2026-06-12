Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $377.00 and last traded at $387.4730, with a volume of 204486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock worth $480,893,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 577.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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