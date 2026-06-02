Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 11.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $333.43 and last traded at $355.8730. 5,536,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,195,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,789,232 shares in the company, valued at $945,868,091.84. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock worth $473,685,936. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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