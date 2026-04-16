Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.75 and last traded at $163.9260. Approximately 551,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,201,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 701,042 shares of company stock worth $88,018,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here