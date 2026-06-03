Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 2.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $372.37 and last traded at $363.54. 5,169,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,545,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.76.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock valued at $473,685,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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