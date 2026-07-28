Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 7.9% - Here's What Happened

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $251.17 and last traded at $260.23. 4,710,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,533,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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