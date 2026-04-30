Astrana Health (ASTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.2951 per share and revenue of $953.0090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $950.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astrana Health Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.77. Astrana Health has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Astrana Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astrana Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Astrana Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,516 shares of the company's stock worth $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrana Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,293 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 231.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 308,665 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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