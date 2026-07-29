Astronics (ATRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $245.3020 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Astronics had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 49.34%. The firm had revenue of $230.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astronics's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Astronics Price Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. Astronics has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Astronics from $70.83 to $83.33 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATRO

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,210 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,491 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,956 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 332,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,486 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,791 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company's stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation NASDAQ: ATRO is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company's aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

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