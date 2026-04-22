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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Down 6.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Astronics logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Astronics shares fell 6.7% to $73.00 intraday, trading just 101 shares — about a 92% drop from the average session volume.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.75 versus $0.60 expected and revenue of $240.1 million versus $237.1 million, with a net margin of 3.41% and ROE of 39.95%.
  • Astronics carries a market cap of $2.61 billion, a high P/E of 94.8 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages ($71.69 and $62.26) indicate recent upward momentum.
  • Five stocks we like better than Astronics.

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Astronics Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.11 million.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company's product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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