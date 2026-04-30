Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Asure Software's conference call:

Strong Q1 financials — revenue $42.8M (+23% YoY) , adjusted EBITDA $12.3M (up 69% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% , with GAAP net income turning positive for the quarter.

, adjusted EBITDA $12.3M (up 69% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA margin of , with GAAP net income turning positive for the quarter. Rapid platform adoption — management says AsureCentral adoption is accelerating and expects the majority of ~30,000 direct clients on the platform by end of Q2, supporting higher attach rates and a 7% organic growth rate in Q1 with a goal of double-digit organic growth later in 2026.

adoption is accelerating and expects the majority of ~30,000 direct clients on the platform by end of Q2, supporting higher attach rates and a 7% organic growth rate in Q1 with a goal of double-digit organic growth later in 2026. AI is a growth and efficiency driver — the company reports Luna adoption >15%, interactions up ~50% QoQ, and large-scale automation of support and compliance workflows (ticket mining, call transcription) that management says will lower cost-to-serve and improve margins.

adoption >15%, interactions up ~50% QoQ, and large-scale automation of support and compliance workflows (ticket mining, call transcription) that management says will lower cost-to-serve and improve margins. New managed-services offering (AsureWorks) gaining early traction — a pilot with six dedicated reps, expected to be a higher-margin alternative to PEOs with estimated incremental PEPM upside (company cites ~\$50 PEPM opportunity) and an expected modest revenue contribution this year with larger upside in 2027+.

Updated 2026 outlook and balance sheet — full-year revenue guidance of $159–$163M and adjusted EBITDA margin 23–25%, Q2 revenue guidance of $36–$38M; ended Q1 with $19.2M cash and $68.8M debt, and reiterates targeted positive unlevered free cash flow.

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Asure Software Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,299. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Asure Software by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,992 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ASUR

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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