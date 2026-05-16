Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

ATRA stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -0.30.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 313,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,165,804.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,100. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,321 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Atara Biotherapeutics News

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About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company's lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

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