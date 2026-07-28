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ATB Cormark Capital Markets Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$51.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Trisura Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • ATB Cormark lowered Trisura Group’s price target to C$51 from C$55 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 15.44% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Trisura has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of C$56.66, though Scotiabank downgraded the stock to “sector perform.”
  • Shares rose 0.6% to C$44.18 in Tuesday trading. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.78 on revenue of C$804.85 million, while a director sold 34,800 shares worth approximately C$1.42 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Trisura Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$57.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$56.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.6%

TSU traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.18. 40,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,510. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$36.02 and a one year high of C$51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 23.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$804.85 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 34,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.84, for a total transaction of C$1,421,232.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at C$5,705,756.40. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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