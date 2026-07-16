Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LONA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LONA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

LONA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Athira Pharma Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LONA opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.01. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.14.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that is dedicated to developing therapies aimed at restoring neuronal health and slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 2011, Athira’s research focuses on the Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET pathway as a novel mechanism to promote neuronal repair, synaptic function and overall cognitive performance. The company’s overarching goal is to offer disease‐modifying treatments for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The centerpiece of Athira’s pipeline is fosgonimeton (ATH‐1017), a small‐molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET system.

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