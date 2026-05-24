ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.3750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in ATI by 208.5% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in ATI by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ATI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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