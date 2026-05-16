ATI (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

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ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $154.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. ATI has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.ATI's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in ATI by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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