Atkore (ATKR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Atkore to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $771.3580 million for the quarter. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. 20,684 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atkore has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $90.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Atkore's payout ratio is -36.87%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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