Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,895.96. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $314,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Atkore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,921 shares of the company's stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $69.89 on Friday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.Atkore's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Atkore's payout ratio is -94.96%.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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