Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.8750.

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A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $371.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.24 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Nancy H. Agee acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,972.85. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,022,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,808.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,532,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,096,000 after buying an additional 1,510,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,486,000 after buying an additional 1,457,647 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 3,713,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,053,000 after buying an additional 963,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company's stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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