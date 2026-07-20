Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6250.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company's stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $371.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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