Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

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A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATLKY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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