Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,386,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session's volume of 432,857 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $20.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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