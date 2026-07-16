Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.3499. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 270,966 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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