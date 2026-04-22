Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.2560, with a volume of 525692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472. Insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3,783.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,834,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company's stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,530 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,223,333 shares of the company's stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,123,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

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