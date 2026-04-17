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Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 2.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Atlas Engineered Products logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.8% to C$0.74 on Friday, with 56,212 shares traded—about 18% below the average session volume.
  • Small-cap with mixed fundamentals: market cap ~C$52M and a negative P/E (-74) indicating losses, while debt-to-equity is 46.83 but liquidity looks solid (quick ratio 2.31, current ratio 2.08).
  • Business profile: the company designs, manufactures and sells engineered roof and floor trusses and wall panels in Canada for residential and commercial wood-framed buildings.
  • Interested in Atlas Engineered Products? Here are five stocks we like better.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP - Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 56,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 68,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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