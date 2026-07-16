Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.1538.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Atlassian from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $775,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,295,868. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $269,130.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 227,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,426,159.61. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,041 shares of company stock worth $1,801,069. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,006,281,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,256,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769,788 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Atlassian by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,031,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,822,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $781,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,309 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $91.77 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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