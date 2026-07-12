Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.90.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.22. 527,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $192.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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