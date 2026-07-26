Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $192.51. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 627.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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