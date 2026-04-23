Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,498.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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