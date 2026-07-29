ATN International (ATNI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.30). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ATN International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 2,743 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. ATN International has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from ATN International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. ATN International's payout ratio is currently -117.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ATN International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ATN International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATNI

Insider Transactions at ATN International

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 19,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $534,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,690.56. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,564 shares of company stock worth $2,457,901. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ATN International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ATN International by 137.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc NASDAQ: ATNI is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

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