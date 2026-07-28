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Atomera (ATOM) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Atomera logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Atomera is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 4. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.13 per share and revenue of approximately $0.10 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with an EPS loss of $0.17 versus the $0.13 consensus estimate and revenue of $0.01 million versus $0.07 million expected.
  • Atomera shares opened at $5.25, with a market capitalization of roughly $203 million, while the stock carries a consensus “Sell” rating from the analyst coverage cited.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atomera.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Atomera has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $12.36.

Insider Transactions at Atomera

In related news, CFO Francis Laurencio sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $192,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 253,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,652.32. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atomera in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOM

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

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Earnings History for Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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