AtriCure (ATRC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect AtriCure to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $151.8370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.45. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded AtriCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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