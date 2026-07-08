ATS (TSE:ATS) Insider Anne Cybulski Buys 289 Shares of Stock

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Anne Cybulski bought 289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$289.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,521.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,164. This trade represents a 49.23% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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ATS Stock Down 1.8%

ATS stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.52. 258,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,960. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of C$33.72 and a 52 week high of C$49.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD lifted their price objective on ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on shares of ATS and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$50.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

About ATS

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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