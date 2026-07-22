AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.38. AT&T shares last traded at $23.1640, with a volume of 23,849,498 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Trading Up 3.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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