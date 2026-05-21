AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:T opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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