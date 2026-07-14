AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.2% - What's Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.2980. 50,090,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 47,925,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

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Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,629,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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