Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.79%.

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Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 1,892 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation's payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Auburn National Bancorporation has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company's retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

Further Reading

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