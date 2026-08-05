Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $26.54. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 1,865 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Auburn National Bancorporation currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation's payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company's stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company's retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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