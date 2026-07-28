AudioCodes (AUDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $62.4210 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Get AudioCodes alerts: Sign Up

AudioCodes Stock Up 2.1%

AUDC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.96. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUDC

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AudioCodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AudioCodes wasn't on the list.

While AudioCodes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here