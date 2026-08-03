Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.9667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Auna in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Auna from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auna from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Auna Stock Performance

Shares of AUNA opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Auna has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Auna had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Auna news, President Leon Jesus Zamora bought 6,420 shares of Auna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $26,643.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 69,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,889.50. This represents a 10.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Wilton sold 17,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $73,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,391.58. The trade was a 26.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,454 shares of company stock worth $357,063.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Auna by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Auna by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,457 shares of the company's stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 554,707 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Auna

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna's organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

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